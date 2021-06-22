Report: Kemba Walker was heartbroken by trade from Celtics

Kemba Walker spent just two seasons with the Boston Celtics, and apparently he wishes that it could have lasted longer.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the former All-Star guard was “heartbroken” to be traded by Boston, particularly due to his strong relationships with his Celtics teammates.

The 31-year-old Walker got sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a package that included ex-Celtic Al Horford. Walker remained a 20-point-per-game scorer in Boston, but injuries limited his availability and overall effectiveness.

This latest report is interesting because a previous one suggested that the former lottery pick actually wanted out of Boston. But the Celtics flamed out this season and are in the midst of some big organizational changes. A fresh start for Walker as the leader of a young Oklahoma City team might be exactly what he needs.