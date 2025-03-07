Kendrick Perkins responds to Charles Barkley again

Kendrick Perkins responded to Charles Barkley again on Thursday night amid a beef that has brewed between them.

Perkins said earlier this week that the Los Angeles Lakers were saving the NBA with the way they have played. Barkley trashed that notion while appearing on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program Thursday night. He called Perkins a “fool” and “idiot” for saying that. Barkley instead feels more successful teams this season — like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers — deserve more attention and credit.

The Lakers beat the Knicks 113-109 in overtime on Thursday, which had Perkins doubling down on his stance that the Lakers are saving the NBA. The victory made the Lakers 40-21 and improved their winning streak to eight games.

After the game ended, Perkins stuck it to Barkley by sarcastically referring to himself as the “idiot.”

“’The Idiot’ is headed on @SportsCenter to talk ALL Lakers!!!! THEY said Bron and Luka couldn’t play together but their play say (sic) otherwise. THEY said we’re going to be crying in the morning talking about the Lakers. They’re WRONG AGAIN. Gotta show love to the 40 year old Bron who basically locked up KAT tonight. Carry on… #IACTUALLYWATCHBASKETBALL,” Perkins wrote on X.

“The Idiot” is headed on @SportsCenter to talk ALL Lakers!!!! THEY said Bron and Luka couldn’t play together but their play say otherwise. THEY said we’re going to be crying in the morning talking about the Lakers. They’re WRONG AGAIN. Gotta show love to the 40 year old Bron who… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 7, 2025

Perkins also sarcastically said on X that they only talk about the Lakers on TV. Perkins had shared something from his ESPN colleague, Bobby Marks, from when the two talked about Cleveland and Boston.

Nah @BobbyMarks42 we only talk about Bron and The Lakers 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qrSnc9RYww — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 7, 2025

This is making things extra spicy for when ESPN licenses “Inside the NBA” beginning next season. ESPN may not be big enough for both Chuck and Perk.