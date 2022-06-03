 Skip to main content
Kendrick Perkins gets meme treatment for crazy outfit on ‘First Take’

June 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Kendrick Perkins wears an insane outfit

Kendrick Perkins has NBA Finals experience and may have had some great insight about Game 1 of the series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, but those who tuned into ESPN on Friday had to get past his ridiculous wardrobe selection to hear it.

Perkins, who won a championship with the Celtics in 2008, picked his former team to win Game 1 on Thursday night. He was right. The next morning, he showed up for work with “First Take” wearing what looked like an old school prison jumpsuit. Perkins even had a pair of handcuffs with him to help make a point about how Boston locked the Warriors down in the fourth quarter of their 120-108 win.

“They reopened Alcatraz because they had to find room to put the Golden State Warriors in a place where they wouldn’t be bothered,” Perkins said. “You know what happened last night? They got the handcuffs put on them in the fourth quarter.”

Perk got the attention he was seeking, especially on Twitter:

Perkins hasn’t always believed in this Celtics team. He even recently took credit for helping to spark their huge turnaround this season. He is clearly all-in now. We can’t wait to see what else Perkins wears during the NBA Finals.

