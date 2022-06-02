ESPN host takes credit for Celtics’ success this season

One ESPN personality is living out the “he think he’s on the team” meme in real life.

Retired former Boston Celtic and current ESPN host Kendrick Perkins took credit for the Celtics’ success in a tweet this week. Perkins said he called out the Celtics organization in January when the team was under .500, stating that it was time break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Now that Boston has turned it around and made the Finals after supposedly taking Perkins’ comments personally, Perkins wants a ring if the Celtics win it all.

The Celtics were at 18-21 and 11th in the East on Jan 6th. On Jan 7th I called the organization out and said that Tatum and Brown needed to be split! They took it personally and it saved their season. I need my damn ring if they win it all! Carry on… Swagu&Perk pic.twitter.com/XqVsKVCmgu — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 1, 2022

Perkins played for Boston from 2003 to 2011 (current owner Wyc Grousbeck bought the team in 2002), so Perkins likely still has plenty of ears in the organization. Also supporting his case is that Perkins did indeed say on “First Take” on Jan. 7 that it was time to break Tatum and Brown up.

Damnit I’m holding everybody in Boston accountable, from the front office, to the coaching staff and down to Jaylen and Tatum. It’s time to break them up! Carry on… @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/2fNHMFavfd — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 7, 2022

But it still a major stretch to suggest that any of the Celtics’ success this year is owed to what a retired 37-year-old Perkins had to say about them. Even this odd explanation offered by one of Boston’s stars for their turnaround seems much more plausible.