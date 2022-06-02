 Skip to main content
ESPN host takes credit for Celtics’ success this season

June 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert
One ESPN personality is living out the “he think he’s on the team” meme in real life.

Retired former Boston Celtic and current ESPN host Kendrick Perkins took credit for the Celtics’ success in a tweet this week. Perkins said he called out the Celtics organization in January when the team was under .500, stating that it was time break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Now that Boston has turned it around and made the Finals after supposedly taking Perkins’ comments personally, Perkins wants a ring if the Celtics win it all.

Perkins played for Boston from 2003 to 2011 (current owner Wyc Grousbeck bought the team in 2002), so Perkins likely still has plenty of ears in the organization. Also supporting his case is that Perkins did indeed say on “First Take” on Jan. 7 that it was time to break Tatum and Brown up.

But it still a major stretch to suggest that any of the Celtics’ success this year is owed to what a retired 37-year-old Perkins had to say about them. Even this odd explanation offered by one of Boston’s stars for their turnaround seems much more plausible.

