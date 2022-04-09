Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team.

Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.

“I’m getting tired of talking about the Lakers. They’re 18 games under .500.” Perkins said, via Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. “Now it’s time to move on. It’s time to talk about other teams that need our attention … I don’t want to talk about LeBron. I don’t want to talk about Russ. I don’t want to talk about Anthony Davis. I think the world is tired of talking about them.”

Perkins said the Lakers are arguably the biggest disappointments in NBA history, and even implored producers to stop featuring them as a topic of conversation.

Perkins is probably speaking for plenty of people here, but the Lakers will always be a major topic. LeBron James alone is an attention-grabbing name, and the Lakers struggling provides plenty of fodder for talking heads.

Another big-name analyst said pretty much the same thing about the Lakers earlier in the season. The team won’t be in the playoffs, so maybe there will be a bit of a respite from the Lakers chatter, much to Perkins’ relief.

