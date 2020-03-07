pixel 1
header
Saturday, March 7, 2020

Sean Marks: Kenny Atkinson acknowledged waning locker room influence

March 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire coach Kenny Atkinson came as a surprise to many, and the organization is now trying to defend its decision.

General manager Sean Marks revealed in a press conference Saturday that Kenny Atkinson agreed that his influence in the locker room was waning, which helped lead to the firing.

We’re obviously relying on Marks’ interpretation of whatever Atkinson might have said. However, this appears to be the explanation the Nets are going with.

There is at least some reported evidence that Atkinson was losing the locker room. Still, with the Nets in a playoff spot, it definitely counts as a surprise.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus