Sean Marks: Kenny Atkinson acknowledged waning locker room influence

The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire coach Kenny Atkinson came as a surprise to many, and the organization is now trying to defend its decision.

General manager Sean Marks revealed in a press conference Saturday that Kenny Atkinson agreed that his influence in the locker room was waning, which helped lead to the firing.

Sean Marks hasn’t offered many specifics about factors that went into the decision about Kenny Atkinson but he said Atkinson acknowledged that his voice in the locker room may have not been what it once was. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 7, 2020

We’re obviously relying on Marks’ interpretation of whatever Atkinson might have said. However, this appears to be the explanation the Nets are going with.

There is at least some reported evidence that Atkinson was losing the locker room. Still, with the Nets in a playoff spot, it definitely counts as a surprise.