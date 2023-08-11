Kenny Smith criticizes ESPN over Jeff Van Gundy-Mark Jackson layoffs

Kenny Smith does not like what he is seeing on the other end of the dial.

The veteran sports host (and former NBA guard) Smith spoke this week with Andrew Cohen of Front Office Sports. During the interview, Smith was critical of ESPN over their recent layoffs, specifically the dismissals of longtime NBA broadcasters Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson.

“I’m not really sure how they’re [ESPN] doing it,” said Smith. “I’m not really versed on why they’re doing all their cuts and how, is it budgetary? Because certain guys are getting let go, then you hire someone else for more money.

“I have no idea why they’re doing it,” Smith added of ESPN. “But stability is what brings success.”

Together with play-by-play guy Mike Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson had been mainstays on ESPN’s premier NBA broadcast team for over a decade. But both were among dozens of on-air personalities laid off by the network this summer in extreme cost-cutting measures. ESPN has since hired two big names to replace Van Gundy and Jackson though. They are spending elsewhere too with the addition of Pat McAfee, the possible addition of Shannon Sharpe, and even a potential reunion with this major figure.

As for Smith, he knows what he is talking about here. At TNT, Smith is part of one of the most beloved crews on sports TV with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley. The quartet have been together on “Inside the NBA” for the last 12 years and continue to draw monster ratings.

Last fall, TNT announced that Smith, Johnson, O’Neal, and Barkley will all be continuing with the network for many more years to come. Smith clearly feels that ESPN can learn a thing or two from that model of stability.