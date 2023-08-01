Colin Cowherd could make unexpected career move?

After nearly a decade away, the door may just be open for Colin Cowherd to return to The Worldwide Leader.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported Tuesday that ESPN is “very interested” in reuniting with Cowherd. McCarthy notes that the network also pursued a reunion with Cowherd a few years ago.

Cowherd’s contract with FOX Sports, whom he left ESPN for in 2015, expires in early 2025. While McCarthy writes that Cowherd is “happy” at FOX Sports, ESPN reportedly views Cowherd as the answer to their falling ratings on ESPN Radio. You can read McCarthy’s full report on the Cowherd situation here.

Cowherd, one of the most recognizable personalities in sports media, first rose to fame with ESPN thanks to his popular radio show “The Herd.” He was at ESPN from 2003-15 and even co-hosted the TV show “SportsNation” on ESPN2 with Michelle Beadle and then Charissa Thompson.

Since leaving ESPN though, Cowherd has found a real home at FOX Sports. “The Herd” is now simulcast on FS1 and FOX Sports Radio, and Cowherd also contributes to “FOX NFL Kickoff” (on top of running his successful sports media company The Volume, which Cowherd founded in 2021).

When it comes to ESPN, they are in a major state of upheaval right now, having just laid off dozens of well-known on-air personalities in a budget-slashing effort. ESPN clearly still believes in Cowherd’s ability to get ratings though and might put on the full-court press for him if they don’t spent up for this other big fish instead.