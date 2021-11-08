Kenny Smith criticizes Zion Williamson over weight issues

Zion Williamson’s weight has officially become a red flag, and now one promient NBA personality is offering his take on the matter.

Speaking with TMZ Sports this week, TNT analyst Kenny Smith offered some harsh advice for Williamson, telling him to “eat less.”

“He’ll figure out how to eat less,” said Smith, per the New York Post. “It’s not hard, when it’s your profession. He puts the hours in to be a great basketball player. He’ll figure out those hours he needs to keep his body right. It’s the same thing, same commitment. It’s not hard. Just eat less. It’s not hard at all for a guy who has that kind of discipline to be that great a player. He’ll figure out how to be that great and get his body in shape because it’s not now.

“Every player in their career is going to get hurt at some point,” Smith added. “In that time, you gotta figure out how to stay in shape and stay in a basketball body. Obviously he’s healing, but he’s not ready to play.”

The 21-year-old Williamson remains sidelined as he continues to recover from knee surgery. But some concerning reports have emerged about Williamson’s weight allegedly ballooning during his absence.

Smith TNT’s co-hosts have also joked about Williamson’s weight recently. While Smith was a bit more gentle in his approach, he clearly still thinks that the former No. 1 overall pick Williamson needs to shape up … both literally and figuratively.

