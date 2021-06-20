Kevin Durant shooting airball on final shot did not do him justice

Kevin Durant was an absolute stud during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. So the way his season came to an end did not do him justice.

Durant first impressed with 49 points in a legendary Game 5 performance to put his Brooklyn Nets up 3-2 in the series. He did that without Kyrie Irving, and with James Harden at less than full strength.

Then in Game 7 on Saturday night, Durant made a buzzer-beater to tie the contest at the end of regulation and send it to overtime.

KD BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/cpjX5VlNI1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 20, 2021

By the time overtime came around, Durant had already played all 48 minutes. He ended up playing all 53 minutes and scoring 48 points, but he had nothing left by the end. He exited the postseason on an airball.

Gassed KD shoots up an airball. pic.twitter.com/rVLMetj7Mm — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 20, 2021

It’s a shame to see Durant go out that way. He had a phenomenal series and gave it his all. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

The Milwaukee Bucks won 115-111 in OT and are now off to the Eastern Conference finals.