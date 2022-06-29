 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 29, 2022

Kevin Durant calls out Shaq over Rudy Gobert criticism

June 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Shaq looks on

Nov 22, 2017; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal during the first half of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis in Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal never seems to run out of criticisms for players in the modern NBA, and one of the things that bothers the Hall of Famer is how high salaries have gotten. Kevin Durant does not think Shaq should be concerning himself with how much money someone else makes.

Shaq admitted this week that him and some other former NBA stars get “petty” when they see what today’s players make. He mentioned on his podcast how Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is currently playing under a $200 million-plus contract.

Durant found the remark to be hypocritical. He responded on Twitter by pointing out how much money Shaq has made. Shaq fired back by sarcastically saying he is “broke.” He also thanked K.D. for complimenting him

The counterargument would be that O’Neal has made a lot of money through smart investments and his post-playing career. Shaq did earn nearly $300 million during his NBA career, but that was over 19 seasons. His highest salary for an individual year was $27 million in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers. For comparison, Gobert will make an average of around $42 million per year over the next four seasons.

Shaq also does not respect Gobert’s game. It drives him nuts that the Jazz star is considered one of the best big men in the NBA.

Durant was annoyed with Charles Barkley over some similar remarks recently. The Brooklyn Nets star clearly does not think rich former players should be talking about how much rich current players make.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus