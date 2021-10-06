Kevin Durant has curious comments about Kyrie Irving situation

Kevin Durant seems to be as in the dark about the Kyrie Irving situation as everybody else is.

The Brooklyn Nets star Durant spoke with the media on Wednesday and made some curious comments about Irving’s continued absence from the team due to his vaccination status.

“I’m envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team,” said Durant, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Maybe I’m just naïve. But that’s just how I feel. But everybody here has that confidence in themselves and our group. If we keep doing it we can do something special.”

The unvaccinated Irving cannot participate in practice with the Nets due to New York City’s local public health protocols. He also will not be allowed to play in Brooklyn’s home games if he remains unvaccinated, which could cost him a lot of money.

Durant appears to be the closest player to Irving on the Nets. Some reports even suggested that he might successfully influence Irving to get vaccinated. But Durant’s comments here sound more hopeful than confident about Irving’s status moving forward, which may be an ominous sign.