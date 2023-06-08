 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant’s deleted tweet about Nikola Jokic goes viral

June 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Durant on the court

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant shared an opinion about Nikola Jokic on Wednesday that he tried to quickly erase, but he was once again reminded that the internet never forgets.

With Jokic on the verge of leading the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title, there has been a big debate over why the two-time MVP is not a more popular superstar. Dan Le Batard argued on his “The Dan Le Batard Show” Wednesday that Jokic would be a much bigger star if he were an American and went to a college like Duke.

Co-host Stugotz said Jokic is simply “not aesthetically pleasing to watch,” as he is not known for anything like leaping ability or freak athleticism.

Durant apparently does not think Jokic has interest in being a superstar. Durant said in a tweet that Jokic would rather “go to work and go home, FaceTime his horses and hop in the pool.” KD quickly deleted his commentary.

Jokic owns several horses. After the Nuggets defeated Durant’s Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, Jokic said he was looking forward to watching his friend race horses in Italy and taking a dip in the pool.

Durant probably was not trying to criticize Jokic. What K.D. was likely trying to say is that Jokic is not concerned with how popular he is and just wants to win games and live his life.

Perhaps Durant simply wasn’t in the mood to get into it with people on Twitter. We know he has a tough time ignoring the trolls.

Kevin DurantNikola Jokic
