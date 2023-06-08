Kevin Durant’s deleted tweet about Nikola Jokic goes viral

Kevin Durant shared an opinion about Nikola Jokic on Wednesday that he tried to quickly erase, but he was once again reminded that the internet never forgets.

With Jokic on the verge of leading the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title, there has been a big debate over why the two-time MVP is not a more popular superstar. Dan Le Batard argued on his “The Dan Le Batard Show” Wednesday that Jokic would be a much bigger star if he were an American and went to a college like Duke.

Co-host Stugotz said Jokic is simply “not aesthetically pleasing to watch,” as he is not known for anything like leaping ability or freak athleticism.

Dan makes the case that if Nikola Jokic were an American who went to Duke, the country would love him. "He's Magic AND Bird and America hates him? WHAT?" – Dan "He's not aesthetically pleasing to watch. It's a garbage game, that's what it is. I don't want to watch myself play… pic.twitter.com/jTQyTu6QBK — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 7, 2023

Durant apparently does not think Jokic has interest in being a superstar. Durant said in a tweet that Jokic would rather “go to work and go home, FaceTime his horses and hop in the pool.” KD quickly deleted his commentary.

KD with an all-time great deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/vbcIKxNODm — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 7, 2023

Jokic owns several horses. After the Nuggets defeated Durant’s Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, Jokic said he was looking forward to watching his friend race horses in Italy and taking a dip in the pool.

"probably watch my friend race horses in italy…hopefully it's going to be sunny so i can be outside in the swimming pool." -nikola jokic on what he'll do in the layoff before the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/ZocrQKHB0x — Dan Favale (@danfavale) May 12, 2023

Durant probably was not trying to criticize Jokic. What K.D. was likely trying to say is that Jokic is not concerned with how popular he is and just wants to win games and live his life.

Perhaps Durant simply wasn’t in the mood to get into it with people on Twitter. We know he has a tough time ignoring the trolls.