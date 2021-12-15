Kevin Durant wants in on cool gifts Steph Curry gave to his teammates

Stephen Curry on Tuesday night became the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, and he was quick to give credit to others for helping him set the record. Kevin Durant wants some of that credit, too.

After Curry surpassed Ray Allen in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the New York Knicks, he gifted teammates Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala with engraved Rolex watches. Klay Thompson is also expected to get one, but he wasn’t at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Curry wanted to acknowledge the role his teammates have played in helping him secure a spot in the record books. The two-time NBA MVP has made 2,974 three-pointers in his career. Draymond Green has assisted on the most of those by far with 479. Iguodala is second with 168 and Thompson is fourth with 129. So who’s third?

Durant, that’s who. K.D. assisted on 153 of Curry’s three-pointers during his time with the Warriors. On Wednesday, he told Curry to send him a Rolex.

Send the Rollie https://t.co/MSiqy1UZp1 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

The man has a point.

Even though he is making one big change now that he’s the three-point record holder, Curry has always been a humble player. It’s no surprise he had gifts made up for his teammates. He’ll probably send Durant a little something.

