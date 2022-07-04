Report reveals likelihood of Kevin Durant returning to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have suddenly become a team to watch in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, but is a reunion a real possibility?

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Durant has been in communication with his former Warriors teammates. The conversations were not necessarily centered around a potential reunion, but the players did touch on the “stunning nature of it even being possible.”

While Durant returning to the Warriors may be possible, multiple sources within the organization told Thompson that it is “highly unlikely.”

The Warriors just proved (again) that they do not need Durant to win championships. It makes little sense for them to give up a massive package in a trade for the two-time NBA Finals MVP, even if the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in what Golden State can offer.

Durant faced a lot of criticism for taking the so-called easy way out when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Warriors, who were already a championship team without him. He has been mocked over it ever since and even felt the need to respond to one such troll during this year’s playoffs.

Durant then had a highly publicized feud with Draymond Green before he left Golden State. Some of those issues reportedly stemmed from Green telling Durant that the Warriors won without him and don’t need him. Even if all of that is water under the bridge, Golden State has no real reason to pay the price the Nets are seeking for Durant.