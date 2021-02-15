Kevin Durant out at least two games with hamstring strain

Kevin Durant can’t seem to stay on the court this season, with another injury costing him at least two games.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Sunday that Durant will miss at least the team’s next two games on Monday and Tuesday with a left hamstring strain. His status beyond that remains unclear.

Nets say Kevin Durant has a mild left hamstring strain and will miss at least the next two games: pic.twitter.com/sgi9W6pzKd — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 15, 2021

Durant has had a very strange season. The Nets star has twice landed in the league’s health and safety protocols, with the most recent issue being particularly bizarre. Until now, he had largely stayed healthy in what is his first season back from the Achilles tear he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals with Golden State.

Durant will miss road games against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. After that, the Nets have the Lakers and Clippers on the road, which he will definitely want to be back for if at all possible.