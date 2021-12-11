Kevin Durant explains heated moment with Trae Young

Things got tense between Kevin Durant and Trae Young in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Nets-Hawks game, but it does not sound like there will be any lingering bad blood.

With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Durant and Young got tangled up on a screen, and Young took offense. He shoved Durant, prompting an exchange of words. The two had to be separated.

Kevin Durant and Trae Young exchange words. pic.twitter.com/Ed4uMAos11 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 11, 2021

After the game, Durant made clear that it was simply the physicality of the game, and there was no issue between the two.

Kevin Durant said the exchange between himself and Trae Young was “nothing personal and all competition.” — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) December 11, 2021

This turned out to be a tight game between two contenders, so it’s no shock things got a bit tense down the stretch. Young has previously voiced his frustration about how games are being officiated this season, so it also makes sense that he would not take kindly to the physical play in that spot.