Kevin Durant had shady comment about the Knicks

Kevin Durant seemingly had a shady remark about the New York Knicks ’ recent championship in a new interview.

Durant offered some advice to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in terms of the new opportunities that will be afforded to Brunson following his NBA title. The Houston Rockets forward responded by invoking the team’s 53-year title drought.

“Strike while the iron’s hot. This is a time that I don’t think New York or the Knicks are going to get back,” Durant said. “You gotta take advantage of this time right now. You don’t know if this will come around. It’s been 53 years. It could be another 53-year wait.”

Kevin Durant DISSES the New York Knicks after they just won a championship and urges Jalen Brunson & the rest of the team to take advantage of the hype because they might not win for another 53 years 👀



“Strike while the iron’s hot. This is a time New Yorkers or the Knicks… pic.twitter.com/MJkyyrgJGj — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 26, 2026

Whether Durant meant it negatively or not, many viewed it as a bit of shade — or perhaps jealousy — toward the Knicks. While he does not really have any personal stake in the Knicks, he did play for the rival Nets for several years and has shunned the team in the past.

Durant was a non-factor in this year’s playoffs, as a knee injury limited him to just one playoff game. Most Knicks fans will not care about his thoughts in light of that.