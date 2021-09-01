Kevin Durant ‘likes’ post hyping up Kyrie Irving over Steph Curry

Kevin Durant and his Twitter fingers are at it again.

Ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James sparked a debate this week by tweeting that Nets star Kyrie Irving is a more skilled overall player than Golden State Warriors counterpart Steph Curry. You can read James’ full comments here.

Durant, who is currently teammates with Irving and used to be teammates with Curry, chimed in not long after. The superstar forward “liked” a post containing James’ tweet, indicated that he agreed with James’ opinion.

Kevin Durant “likes” post of exchange between Mike James and twitter user in which James argues Kyrie is more skilled than Curry, and that Curry just “shoot better”. pic.twitter.com/UmOShT8lm1 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 31, 2021

Of course, Durant has more to gain by cultivating favor with his current teammate rather than with his former one. But this is becoming somewhat of a pattern for the former MVP. A few months ago, Durant “liked” another post dissing Curry, one that did not even have anything to do with Irving.