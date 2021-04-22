Kevin Durant appears to ‘like’ tweet dissing Stephen Curry

Once again, Kevin Durant seems to have forgotten to switch to his burner account on Twitter.

A Twitter user named @sleiman_jp got into a debate on the platform this week about who was the better player between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The user, who was on James’ side, tweeted the claim that Durant had carried Curry in both of Golden State’s championship years when they were together. The user also said that Curry needed another MVP and three All-Stars to get the job done, calling Curry a “trash a–.”

Not long afterwards, the Brooklyn Nets star Durant appeared to ‘like’ the tweet from his verified account. The user posted both screenshot and video proof of Durant’s ‘like,’ which you can see here.

Durant has had some similar slip-ups on Twitter before and is often on the platform to defend himself in fan debates, whether through his real account or through a burner. The funniest part is that the user did not even tag Durant, meaning that the former MVP was probably searching his own name on Twitter.

Putting his stamp of approval on a Curry diss is a pretty odd one for Durant though. The two players shared the spotlight in their three seasons together with the Warriors but always seemed to get along well. Durant even recently named Curry as one of his best teammates ever. Perhaps Durant wants to go down in history as the alpha dog of the teams that he shared with Curry.