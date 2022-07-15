Nets changing stance on Kevin Durant trade?

The Brooklyn Nets appeared willing to grant Kevin Durant’s trade request, but only on their terms. That caveat may lead to big changes in how both sides approach things ahead of the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Friday that the Nets have not found a trade they like for Durant and at this point would prefer to simply keep him, via RealGM. Windhorst even suggested that some believe Durant could back off his demand with the situation developing the way it has.

“At this point, the Nets’ preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade they they’ve got that they like,” Windhorst said. “A huge question and what the league is in some ways waiting for is what does Durant feel? He’s the one who asked for the trade. Have his feelings changed with some of the avenues for trades dimming?”

Durant wants to be traded to a contender, but Brooklyn has maintained an incredibly high asking price in trade talks. That means that to acquire Durant, teams would essentially have to give up the types of core players that Durant would want to play with. If that is the only scenario he might be traded into, it might make sense for him to reconsider his request.

One NBA legend thinks Durant will end up staying with the Nets after all. Momentum toward that outcome may be growing, but it is certainly too soon to know for sure.