Kevin Durant taking up interesting new sport this offseason

Kevin Durant is finally logging off Twitter and getting a little bit of fresh air this offseason.

Video went viral of the Brooklyn Nets star Durant playing some pickleball at a local rec center. Durant showed off a solid backhand and declared that he was “getting the hang of it.” Take a look.

Look who showed up to rec play…@KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/eC2A4LbiWs — The Dink Pickleball (@DinkPickleball) September 14, 2022

For the 6-foot-11 Durant, his height advantage is probably negated playing a sport with a 36-inch-high net. But pickleball is still a pretty good way for the ex-NBA MVP to keep his reflexes sharp during the hiatus between seasons.

Durant is hardly a revolutionary however when it comes to new sporting ventures. Last year, we saw another top NBA superstar try his hand at a similar sport as well.