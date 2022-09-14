 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 14, 2022

Kevin Durant taking up interesting new sport this offseason

September 14, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant looks up

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is finally logging off Twitter and getting a little bit of fresh air this offseason.

Video went viral of the Brooklyn Nets star Durant playing some pickleball at a local rec center. Durant showed off a solid backhand and declared that he was “getting the hang of it.” Take a look.

For the 6-foot-11 Durant, his height advantage is probably negated playing a sport with a 36-inch-high net. But pickleball is still a pretty good way for the ex-NBA MVP to keep his reflexes sharp during the hiatus between seasons.

Durant is hardly a revolutionary however when it comes to new sporting ventures. Last year, we saw another top NBA superstar try his hand at a similar sport as well.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus