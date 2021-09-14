 Skip to main content
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo took up new sport this offseason

September 14, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Giannis Antetokounmpo

After successfully reaching the mountaintop in basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo sounds ready to conquer a different sport next.

The Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning Finals MVP tweeted on Tuesday that he had taken up a new sport for the first time — paddle tennis.

Paddle tennis is similar to regular tennis but has some slight differences, including a smaller court and a lower net. Antetokounmpo added that he was thinking about installing a paddle tennis court in his backyard.

The new sport could help Antetokounmpo with his agility and his reaction time as he looks to defend Milwaukee’s NBA title next season. We also know for a fact that the 26-year-old is an enthusiast of many different sports.

