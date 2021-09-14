Giannis Antetokounmpo took up new sport this offseason

After successfully reaching the mountaintop in basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo sounds ready to conquer a different sport next.

The Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning Finals MVP tweeted on Tuesday that he had taken up a new sport for the first time — paddle tennis.

I just played paddle tennis for the first time. You don’t want this smoke — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 14, 2021

Paddle tennis is similar to regular tennis but has some slight differences, including a smaller court and a lower net. Antetokounmpo added that he was thinking about installing a paddle tennis court in his backyard.

Im thinking about building one in my backyard https://t.co/RL2v42j65j — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 14, 2021

The new sport could help Antetokounmpo with his agility and his reaction time as he looks to defend Milwaukee’s NBA title next season. We also know for a fact that the 26-year-old is an enthusiast of many different sports.