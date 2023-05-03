Look: Kevin Durant debuts as playable character in ‘Call of Duty’ video game
If you have ever wanted a 6-foot-10 former NBA MVP to pick off NPCs with, you are officially in luck.
The popular first-person shooter video game “Call of Duty” announced on Wednesday that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will be a playable character in the game when the Season 03 Reloaded update drops on May 10. Durant is set to be available as a part of a limited-time Store Bundle.
Here are some images of Durant in the game.
Easy Money Sniper is drafted to Call of Duty for his rookie season 🏀
Kevin Durant will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released during Season 03 Reloaded. pic.twitter.com/qJkZolNoEr
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 3, 2023
Kevin Durant x Call of Duty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9wnnCW2yOc
— Esports (@esports) May 3, 2023
Durant’s Store Bundle will feature Weapons Blueprints (in reference to his nicknames of “Easy Money Sniper” and “Slim Reaper”), basketball-themed finishing moves and emblems, plus more.
🚨CoD: MW2 News🚨
👉 Here's the NEW Kevin Durant Bundle coming in Season 03R.
– AR (Reap This)
– Sniper (Easy Money)
– Finishing Move (Deadly from Downtown)
– Weapon Charm (B-Ball)
– Loading Screen (Ankle-Breaker)
– Sticker (Hoops)
– Emblem (KD Baller)#CallofDuty | #MW2 pic.twitter.com/JfaX9Bg2dO
— Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) May 3, 2023
The 34-year-old Durant is a 38.5 percent career three-point shooter who just produced the second 50-40-90 season of his NBA career. But now he will be showing off a different kind of shooting skills in the virtual realm.
“Call of Duty” made a pretty interesting choice here by going with Durant though. After all, one of Durant’s own teammates on the Suns appears to be an even bigger fan of the game.