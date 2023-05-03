 Skip to main content
Look: Kevin Durant debuts as playable character in ‘Call of Duty’ video game

May 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant on the court

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If you have ever wanted a 6-foot-10 former NBA MVP to pick off NPCs with, you are officially in luck.

The popular first-person shooter video game “Call of Duty” announced on Wednesday that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will be a playable character in the game when the Season 03 Reloaded update drops on May 10. Durant is set to be available as a part of a limited-time Store Bundle.

Here are some images of Durant in the game.

Durant’s Store Bundle will feature Weapons Blueprints (in reference to his nicknames of “Easy Money Sniper” and “Slim Reaper”), basketball-themed finishing moves and emblems, plus more.

The 34-year-old Durant is a 38.5 percent career three-point shooter who just produced the second 50-40-90 season of his NBA career. But now he will be showing off a different kind of shooting skills in the virtual realm.

“Call of Duty” made a pretty interesting choice here by going with Durant though. After all, one of Durant’s own teammates on the Suns appears to be an even bigger fan of the game.

Call of DutyKevin Durant
