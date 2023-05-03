Look: Kevin Durant debuts as playable character in ‘Call of Duty’ video game

If you have ever wanted a 6-foot-10 former NBA MVP to pick off NPCs with, you are officially in luck.

The popular first-person shooter video game “Call of Duty” announced on Wednesday that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will be a playable character in the game when the Season 03 Reloaded update drops on May 10. Durant is set to be available as a part of a limited-time Store Bundle.

Here are some images of Durant in the game.

Easy Money Sniper is drafted to Call of Duty for his rookie season 🏀 Kevin Durant will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released during Season 03 Reloaded. pic.twitter.com/qJkZolNoEr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 3, 2023

Kevin Durant x Call of Duty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9wnnCW2yOc — Esports (@esports) May 3, 2023

Durant’s Store Bundle will feature Weapons Blueprints (in reference to his nicknames of “Easy Money Sniper” and “Slim Reaper”), basketball-themed finishing moves and emblems, plus more.

🚨CoD: MW2 News🚨 👉 Here's the NEW Kevin Durant Bundle coming in Season 03R. – AR (Reap This)

– Sniper (Easy Money)

– Finishing Move (Deadly from Downtown)

– Weapon Charm (B-Ball)

– Loading Screen (Ankle-Breaker)

– Sticker (Hoops)

– Emblem (KD Baller)#CallofDuty | #MW2 pic.twitter.com/JfaX9Bg2dO — Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) May 3, 2023

The 34-year-old Durant is a 38.5 percent career three-point shooter who just produced the second 50-40-90 season of his NBA career. But now he will be showing off a different kind of shooting skills in the virtual realm.

“Call of Duty” made a pretty interesting choice here by going with Durant though. After all, one of Durant’s own teammates on the Suns appears to be an even bigger fan of the game.