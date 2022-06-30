Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

Kyrie Irving recently exercised his player option to remain with the Brooklyn Nets for at least one more year, but Kevin Durant still wants out.

Durant informed the Nets on Thursday that he would like to be traded, according to multiple reports. The team is working with him to accommodate the request.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Durant is under contract for four more seasons, which gives him tremendous trade value. The Nets will undoubtedly be seeking a massive package in return for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

There have been rumors that both Irving and Durant could be traded. Most people assumed that talk would be put to rest after Irving exercised his $37 million player option. It is unclear if he will also want out of Brooklyn now.

One NBA insider did not rule out Irving being traded to a certain team even after he picked up his option. The Nets may decide to blow up their roster now that Durant wants to move on.