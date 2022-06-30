 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

June 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Durant dribbles

Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving recently exercised his player option to remain with the Brooklyn Nets for at least one more year, but Kevin Durant still wants out.

Durant informed the Nets on Thursday that he would like to be traded, according to multiple reports. The team is working with him to accommodate the request.

Durant is under contract for four more seasons, which gives him tremendous trade value. The Nets will undoubtedly be seeking a massive package in return for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

There have been rumors that both Irving and Durant could be traded. Most people assumed that talk would be put to rest after Irving exercised his $37 million player option. It is unclear if he will also want out of Brooklyn now.

One NBA insider did not rule out Irving being traded to a certain team even after he picked up his option. The Nets may decide to blow up their roster now that Durant wants to move on.

