Suns could part ways with another key starter?

Deandre Ayton may want to save an extra seat on the flight out of Phoenix.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the Suns have called rival teams to gauge the trade value of forward Jae Crowder.

Crowder, who will turn 32 next month, is under contract for one more year at $10.2 million. He has served as an anchor for Phoenix the last couple of seasons as their primary starting 4 during their 2021 Finals run and their 64-win effort this past season. But Crowder did shoot less than 40 percent from the field in 2021-22 and is behind Mikal Bridges as the Suns’ most important defensive forward.

Phoenix is already expected to lose Ayton this summer, perhaps to this Eastern Conference team. Now it turns out that Crowder might not be far behind either, especially with the Suns reportedly interested in trading for this notable shot-maker.