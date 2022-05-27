Kevin Durant responds to James Worthy’s criticism of current generation

Kevin Durant offered a response on Wednesday to a criticism that might have as well has been directed at him.

Retired Los Angeles Lakers great James Worthy went off this week on the current generation of NBA players. Worthy was particularly peeved about the perceived lack of fundamentals, overreliance on the three-pointer, and obsession with social media on the part of today’s stars. You can read Worthy’s full comments here.

The Brooklyn Nets star Durant responded to Worthy’s comments not long after. “My middy [midrange jumper] is sharp, but james is right, this ain’t the old days lol,” wrote Durant.

While many older NBA greats give off real “old man yells at cloud energy,” Worthy was speaking nothing but facts here. Back in his day, fundamentals like posting up and boxing out were king, the three-point shot was largely insignificant, and social media was still decades away from coming into existence. That said, Worthy’s day still had plenty of other distractions.

As for Durant, he seems to be agreeing with Worthy here, probably because he does not have much of a leg to stand on otherwise. After all, Durant can’t be beat when it comes to getting into unnecessary spats on social media.