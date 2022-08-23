 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant responds after being ripped by Patrick Beverley

August 23, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Durant could have saved himself a lot of trouble if he decided he was sticking with the Brooklyn Nets three months ago, but he has instead opened himself up to another wave of criticism. You can probably guess how he is handling it.

The Nets issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that Durant met with team executives and head coach Steve Nash. The two sides have decided they will “move forward with our partnership” despite Durant trying to force a trade. Fellow NBA star Patrick Beverley was one of the people who criticized Durant for the seemingly sudden change of heart.

As he often does, Durant fired back with a sarcastic response:

Durant had to know this was coming. He requested a trade early in the offseason and then reportedly tried to give the Nets an ultimatum when they made no real effort to deal him. The 12-time All-Star probably came to the realization that the odds of him being traded were low and could no longer deal with the backlash. He is still going to receive plenty, anyway.

