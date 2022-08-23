Kevin Durant responds after being ripped by Patrick Beverley

Kevin Durant could have saved himself a lot of trouble if he decided he was sticking with the Brooklyn Nets three months ago, but he has instead opened himself up to another wave of criticism. You can probably guess how he is handling it.

The Nets issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that Durant met with team executives and head coach Steve Nash. The two sides have decided they will “move forward with our partnership” despite Durant trying to force a trade. Fellow NBA star Patrick Beverley was one of the people who criticized Durant for the seemingly sudden change of heart.

Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 23, 2022

As he often does, Durant fired back with a sarcastic response:

Durant had to know this was coming. He requested a trade early in the offseason and then reportedly tried to give the Nets an ultimatum when they made no real effort to deal him. The 12-time All-Star probably came to the realization that the odds of him being traded were low and could no longer deal with the backlash. He is still going to receive plenty, anyway.