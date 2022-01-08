Kevin Durant reveals what he told Kyrie Irving about return to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player. Kevin Durant wants him to be more than that, but Durant isn’t going to take that matter into his own hands.

Durant said after Friday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that he has told Irving how happy he is to have the guard back, and that he would like Irving available for all games. Durant added, however, that he would not put any added pressure on Irving to get vaccinated in order to play home games in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant on Irving: "I told him how important he is and how much I want him to play all the games. But I'm not about to force someone to get the vaccine to play basketball. Nah; that's not my thing." #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 8, 2022

Durant is walking a fine line here. He, like the Nets, would strongly prefer to have Irving for every game. Irving has been firm in his refusal to take the vaccine, however, and Durant is unlikely to change his mind. Durant did apparently play a role in pushing the Nets to back down from their refusal to allow Irving to be a part-time player, as it sounds like the two talked at length about the situation before Irving began joining the team for road games.

Irving’s status has been criticized by some within the game. Durant will not be one of them. He knows this is the situation for now, and there’s nothing he can really do to change it.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports