Kevin Durant staying mum on Kyrie Irving rumors

Kyrie Irving has not played for the Brooklyn Nets this season due to New York City’s vaccine mandate, but there has been a lot of buzz recently about him potentially returning. Kevin Durant has no interest in fueling that speculation.

A report on Monday claimed there is “renewed optimism” that Irving could return to the Nets at some point this season. The same report said Irving and Durant have had increased communication recently and been breaking down games. Durant was asked about that on Tuesday. He said he’s not going to share any conversations he had with Irving.

Kevin Durant declines comment on reports he's been talking with Kyrie Irving and there's growing confidence Irving will return. Says they'll keep those conversations "in house." #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 15, 2021

Durant and Irving are close friends. They intentionally teamed up together in Brooklyn, so it’s no surprise they have kept an open line of communication. The logistics of how Irving could return to playing remain a mystery, however.

Irving does not appear to have changed his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. He could technically still play in road games in cities where there is no vaccine mandate, but the Nets don’t want him to do that.

The Nets are 20-8 and have the best record in the Eastern Conference. They are a championship contender with or without Irving, but the star point guard’s return would obviously boost their odds. Some people felt that a video clip Irving posted on social media this week was a hint that he is getting ready to return. Time will tell.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports