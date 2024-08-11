Kevin Durant roasts fan after Team USA wins gold

Kevin Durant didn’t let a certain fan off the hook on Saturday after Team USA won its fifth straight Olympic gold.

The US men’s basketball team toppled France 98-87 in the gold medal game at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

In his first start of the tournament, Durant tallied 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists across 31 minutes. But just hours after winning his fourth Olympic gold medal, Durant was already back on his phone zinging people on social media.

The two-time NBA champion didn’t forget about one fan with the username “SwipaCam” on X. On Thursday, the American fan praised Serbia for nearly upsetting Team USA in the Olympic semifinals.

Durant, who is ever-present online, responded to the post at around 5 a.m. local time with a three-word question.

“Where u [sic] from??” Durant said, questioning the fan’s allegiances.

On Saturday, the same fan posted a photo of himself wearing a US soccer uniform in celebration of the USWNT winning gold. The man also referenced KD’s post by including “#WhereYouFrom” in his caption.

Durant replied with a photo of Ja Morant from the latter’s viral clip telling haters to “stay on that side.”

In all fairness to the fan, his bio indicates that he is a Denver Nuggets supporter and may have just wanted to praise Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic. The bar for Durant to clap back at fans online has just been historically low.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has gotten into several heated exchanges with fans over the years.