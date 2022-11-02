 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant shares how he reacted to Steve Nash news

November 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Durant dribbles the ball

Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets probably would not have moved on from Steve Nash without Kevin Durant’s blessing, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP insists he was stunned when he heard the news.

Nash and the Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually agreed to part ways. After Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls just hours later, Durant was asked for his thoughts on the team’s head coaching change.

“At about 1:15 I woke up from my nap and turned to the right and saw it on ESPN,” Durant said. “I was shocked. You’re always shocked when a move like this happens but it’s normal in the NBA.”

It is hard to believe Durant was as shocked as he says. The Nets almost certainly consulted him before they fired Nash, unless of course Nash was the one who initiated the divorce. Either way, the only shocker would be if Durant was left in the dark.

When Durant sought a trade during the summer, there was talk that Nash was part of the reason he no longer wanted to play for the Nets. If he wanted to play for Nash and Nash only, Nash would probably still be the head coach in Brooklyn.

