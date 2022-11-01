Nets announce major Steve Nash decision

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward.

Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for them to turn things around this season.

Jacque Vaughn will coach the Nets in the interim.

The Nets have been a mess both on and off the court through the early part of the season. Nash had basically stopped trying to hide his frustration with the team. He was ejected during Brooklyn’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Wednesday after he blew up on the officiating crew. A few nights later, Nash blasted the Nets for being a “disaster” after they fell to 1-5 with a loss to the Indiana Pacers. He indicated that he believed Nets players were not giving full effort in the game.

If Nash wanted out, that would hardly be a surprise. The Nets are coming off a first-round playoff exit last season. Kevin Durant has so little faith in his team that he apparently predicted the early postseason exit. KD wanted a trade prior to the season. The Nets’ owner didn’t want Kyrie Irving back. And nobody seems happy with Ben Simmons.

The Nets probably would have been better off blowing up their team before the season.