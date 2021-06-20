This Kevin Durant shoe size detail has fans so upset

A funky quirk about Kevin Durant’s shoe size has some fans really upset.

Durant scored 48 points in his Brooklyn Nets’ 115-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Saturday night. Durant sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating jumper from deep at the end of regulation.

Durant’s feet were on the 3-point line, which is why the basket only counted for two points. A matter of an inch or so was the difference between the shot being to win the game instead of tie the game.

Nets are not in Conference Final because the feet of Kevin Durant brush the line of 3 Points in one of the greatest shot of all-time after a spin move. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/nMcErN3kVP — #EURO2020 (@Twitugal) June 20, 2021

Durant’s right toe was on the line, but his left foot was well over the line, to the point it wasn’t even a difficult call.

Durant said after the game he thought he had won Game 7, except for one thing.

“But my big a– foot stepped on the line,” Durant said. “I just saw how close I was to ending their season with that shot.”

So what’s the story with his shoe size and how is it relevant? NBA writer Royce Young recalled that Durant shared in a feature for Chris Herring that he wears a full shoe size larger when he plays basketball compared to his shoe size the rest of the time.

Did you know: KD actually wears a full size bigger in games than his actual shoe size. From @Herring_NBA’s 2018 story about why KD’s shoes fall off all the time: pic.twitter.com/kKo2gthZR8 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 20, 2021

That detail had fans thinking if Durant wore his correct shoe size when he played, the Nets would have advanced.

It’s a funny thought, but not even close to being reality. Durant would have had to wear a shoe five sizes smaller than usual to have been behind the line. But it’s still a funny thing to think about.