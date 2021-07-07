Kevin Durant smokes more weed than you think, writer claims

Kevin Durant may seem a bit high-strung with the way he reacts to criticism from fans and the media, but the Brooklyn Nets star apparently spends plenty of time making sure he is mellowed out.

Durant “smokes even more weed than you would think,” according to author Matt Sullivan. Sullivan recently released a book called “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” and he followed the Nets for two years while writing it. During that time, he learned that Durant rarely goes out socially or takes vacations. Instead, Sullivan says K.D. basically just plays basketball and smokes.

Sullivan discussed the book during an appearance on Dan Le Batard’s podcast this week.

“I was at his house at one o’clock in the morning. The entire place just reeks,” he said, via Sam Riches of the Winnipeg Sun. “He doesn’t have a girlfriend. He doesn’t go on crazy vacations. He doesn’t do anything other than hoop. Like nothing. He’s boring as hell. So going out to him is just blazing.”

A lot of people have told Durant he needs to learn to chill out. If he’s under the influence of marijuana some of the times he fires back at trolls, we’d hate to see how he would react when sober.

Durant has already expressed frustration over some of the content in Sullivan’s book, so it’s fair to wonder how he’ll feel about the author chronicling his “blazing” habits.