Report: Kyrie Irving could return to Nets this season

Kyrie Irving has remained away from the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status, but there is reportedly a belief within the organization that the star point guard could play this season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is “renewed optimism” that Irving could return to the Nets at some point in the near future. It’s unclear if Irving plans to get vaccinated or if the Nets might allow him to play in road games.

Irving is said to have had increased communication recently with Kevin Durant, who is his close friend. The two have been breaking down games and discussing Irving’s fit during some of their conversations. Charania was told there is an “increased level of enthusiasm” between the two star players.

New York City recently elected a new mayor. There was initially some talk about the mayor-elect lifting the vaccine mandate, but it does not sound like that is going to happen. That means Irving will have to get the COVID-19 vaccine if he wants to be eligible to play in home games.

The Nets may want some sort of resolution before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. They have received several trade inquires from teams but have not entertained them to this point, according to Charania.

The Nets are 19-8 and have played well without Irving. They’re arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference without him but would be the clear favorite to win the East with him. A recent report claimed there is only one path to Irving playing this season, but other outcomes now seem possible.

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports