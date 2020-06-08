Report: Warriors were more upset to lose Glenn Robinson III than D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell and the Golden State Warriors were an odd pairing from the jump, and some on the team might not have been all that sad to see him go.

Connor Letorneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported this weekend that many on the Warriors were “far more upset” about forward Glenn Robinson III being moved at the trade deadline than the Russell trade a day later.

Robinson, a 3-and-D wing, was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers along with Alec Burks for a trio of second-round picks. That was followed by Russell being shipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves with Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans for a package that netted the Warriors star forward Andrew Wiggins.

While Letorneau’s report may be more compliment to Robinson than an indictment of Russell, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr openly admitted afterwards that the former All-Star guard was a poor fit for the team.

Previous reports also said that several key Warriors had soured on Russell, so that probably didn’t help his cause any either.