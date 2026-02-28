Kevin Durant had a heated exchange with Tyler Herro

Kevin Durant lost his cool with Tyler Herro during the first quarter of Saturday’s game.

Durant and Herro both got technical fouls during the first quarter of the game at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. on Saturday. It wasn’t clear what started the incident, but Durant was clearly angry with Herro over something Herro said to him.

The two had to be separated, and Herro appeared to be referring to Durant as a “b-tch” as they were kept apart.

Durant was still talking trash to Herro after play resumed. At one point, he seemed to tell Herro that the Heat wing couldn’t guard him, and mocked the Heat for sending double teams at him.

Notably, Herro was at the center of a fight between the Heat and Rockets in December 2024. It is unclear if that had anything to do with this exchange, especially since Durant was not even a member of the Rockets at that point.

Durant, of course, has no problem getting into it with anyone. Herro is no exception, whether Durant was just coming to the defense of his new teammates or not.