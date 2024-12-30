Five players, coaches ejected after fight breaks out during Rockets-Heat game

The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat did not wait for New Year’s Eve to set off some fireworks.

Tensioned flared as the Heat led the Rockets 99-94 with just over 30 seconds left in the contest at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. As Miami prepared to inbound from the sideline, Rockets forward Amen Thompson got into it with Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Thompson grabbed Herro by the jersey and slammed him to the ground. Terry Rozier immediately came to Herro’s aid and tackled Thompson. Jalen Green also got entangled in the tussle as players and referees tried to diffuse the situation.

Amen Thompson threw Tyler Herro to the ground like a rag doll and we got a FIGHT in the Association

Here’s another angle of Thompson’s takedown of Herro and the ensuing chaos.

Thompson, Rozier, and Green were all ejected from the contest. Rockets coaches Ime Udoka and Ben Sullivan were also tossed.

The entire incident happened just moments after Rockets veteran Fred VanVleet was also ejected for bumping into referee Marc Davis.

Herro got the last laugh as the Heat held on for a 104-100 win. He also appeared to be in good spirits as his assailant was forced to leave the floor.

“Go home bro, you lost!” Herro appeared to say as Thompson walked off the floor.

The Heat guard was the star of the night with a game-high 27 points on 10/17 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 9 assists.