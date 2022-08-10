Kevin Durant was unhappy about 1 particular Nets personnel decision?

Another piece of the puzzle may be falling into place in the summer of Kevin Durant’s discontent.

Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported this week on the issues between Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. In particular, the report notes that, among other things, the former MVP Durant was not consulted when the team fired assistant coach and director of player development Adam Harrington at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Harrington had worked for the Nets since 2016 and has history with Durant dating back to the superstar’s time with the Oklahoma City Thunder (when Harrington served as his personal trainer). You can read more about the close relationship between Durant and Harrington here.

The 33-year-old Durant continues to pursue a trade out of Brooklyn, and he recently delivered a major ultimatum to the team. His trade request initially seemed like it came out of left field, especially after Durant’s co-star, Kyrie Irving, recommitted to the Nets. But now we know that the pot may have been brewing here for a while.