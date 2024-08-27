Kevin Garnett has stern response to Anthony Edwards’ controversial take

Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett is the latest Hall of Famer to respond to Anthony Edwards’ polarizing take on past eras.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Edwards recently claimed that NBA players not named Michael Jordan who played before the 1990s were not the most skilled. Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas, two players who dominated the decade just before the 90s, have both fired back at Edwards for his insulting claim.

Garnett and Paul Pierce also weighed in during a recent episode of the “KG Certified” podcast. Both vehemently disagreed that there weren’t any skilled players aside from MJ during that era of basketball.

Pierce stated that while players today are likely more skilled than their predecessors, the way the new age approaches basketball is far too individualistic.

Garnett insinuated that the league has gotten much more immature compared to back in his day, with players often focused on personal branding and social media.

“The skill level has gotten better,” Pierce said. “But I don’t think it makes you a better player overall.”

“I only think half of these kids in the league could have been on an NBA team 20 years ago,” Garnett added. “The locker room was too grown. It was too much of a fraternity. It was a different vibration.”

Garnett also pointed to the new rules that allow for much more freedom of movement, which in turn has given offensive players much more room to showcase their skill level.

If comments from Magic and Isiah weren’t enough to change Edwards’ opinion, perhaps KG’s message would resonate even more with the the young Timberwolves star.