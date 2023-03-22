Kevin Garnett reveals why he ended beef with Ray Allen

Kevin Garnett held a grudge against Ray Allen for a decade before finally extending a peace offering last year, and we now know what inspired K.G. to reach out to his former teammate.

Garnett was openly furious with Allen for years over Allen’s decision to leave the Boston Celtics in 2012 and sign with the rival Miami Heat. Fans were surprised in October 2021 when Garnett publicly congratulated Allen on making the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team along with Garnett and Paul Piece. Then, last March, Garnett invited Allen to K.G.’s jersey retirement ceremony with the Celtics, and Allen attended the event.

During an appearance on the latest episode of “Cold as Balls” with Kevin Hart, Garnett said it was his “super competitive” nature that led to hard feelings toward Allen. His perspective changed after Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

“The passing of Kobe and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is given to none of us,” Garnett said, via Brian Robb of MassLive.com. “It would have f—ed with me if something would have happened to Ray, and I didn’t get a chance to amend this.”

Garnett said he was happy when he got to see Allen at the NBA’s top 75 player reunion during All-Star weekend last year.

“I was competitive when we was competitive and you know what, ‘I’m glad you are here, it’s good to see you.’” Garnett recalled telling Allen. “I got off what I was on. I got off the bulls—. It was actually natural to see him there and in great health. I seen all his family. It was dope to see that and that’s what my focus was.”

We know that Shaquille O’Neal and Bryant went years without speaking prior to Kobe’s death, and Shaq has spoken openly about how much that haunts him. Garnett did not want to risk something similar happening with him and Allen.