Fans stunned by Kevin Harlan’s freaky call on wild Knicks-Pacers sequence

TNT announcer Kevin Harlan turned off his filter as the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers got down and dirty in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks and Pacers were diving for loose balls and running at a breakneck pace in the second half at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

With about 2:37 to play in the third quarter, Knicks star Jalen Brunson got a steal by saving the ball from going out of bounds along the sideline. Brunson ended up crashing into the announcers’ table.

Josh Hart recovered it for an uncontested layup to give the Knicks a 74-72 edge. New York’s lead didn’t last long as Tyrese Haliburton inbounded the ball well past halfcourt to Obi Toppin, who galloped his way to the rim for a layup.

Harlan and Reggie Miller could not contain their excitement on the broadcast.

Miller: “That’s what I’m talking about. Good action right there.”

Harlan: “I’m wet! I’m dirty! Oh my, stuff all over the place!”

Miller: “Are you okay, Mr. Harlan?”

Kevin Harlan is a freak 😲pic.twitter.com/CBw4eG4X6i — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) May 24, 2025

Harlan is no stranger to ratcheting his commentary up a notch when the situation calls for it. He’s the voice behind some of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Fans on X were bewildered by Harlan’s commentary, to say the least.

Kevin Harlan that going crazy out of context — Aligned RB (@RyB_311) May 24, 2025

WHAT DID KEVIN HARLAN JUST SAY — Denver📈🇵🇸 (@doubledworth) May 24, 2025

“IM WET IM DIRTY” – kevin harlan pic.twitter.com/9Xw57aimzE — demonio celestial™ (@UnoCincoUno) May 24, 2025

Harlan is the same announcer who had an Emmy-worthy call on a chicken wing being thrown onto the court during a New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game. The 64-year-old broadcaster also once lost his cool over a Green Bay Packers fan wearing a cheese bra.

Harlan is clearly an announcer who can do both.