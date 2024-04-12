Kevin Harlan has epic call of chicken wing being tossed during Kings-Pelicans game

Thursday’s Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans game checked off a unique box in veteran announcer Kevin Harlan’s broadcasting bingo card.

The Pelicans led 134-123 with less than a minute to go at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Williamson drove toward the paint and was fouled by Kings forward Keegan Murray. The stoppage of play coincided with a Kings fan throwing a cooked chicken wing right along the halfcourt court.

“Somebody’s thrown something on the floor … It’s a chicken wing! Why would someone throw something that good out on the floor? It’s crispy, it’s warm. … I’m so hungry.

“What’s that guy [doing]? I hope he eats it,” said Harlan, referring to the arena staff member who disposed of the wing.

Kevin Harlan calling a chicken wing getting thrown on the floor in Sacramento is an EMMY pic.twitter.com/e3zAj0q9IP — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 12, 2024

Harlan is widely celebrated as one of the NBA’s premier announcers. He’s also beloved by a handful of fans for his zany calls of mundane or unusual occurrences on the court or playing field.

Harlan is adept at calling in-game altercations. The 63-year-old also has a strong resume at calling NFL streakers invading the gridiron.

But Harlan’s magic truly comes out when calling sports moments that truly matter.

The Pelicans held on for the 135-123 victory. There’s no word yet on whether or not Harlan received a tray of chicken wings after the contest.