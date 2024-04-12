 Skip to main content
Kevin Harlan has epic call of chicken wing being tossed during Kings-Pelicans game

April 11, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Zion Williamson staring at the court during Pelicans-Kings game

Thursday’s Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans game checked off a unique box in veteran announcer Kevin Harlan’s broadcasting bingo card.

The Pelicans led 134-123 with less than a minute to go at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Williamson drove toward the paint and was fouled by Kings forward Keegan Murray. The stoppage of play coincided with a Kings fan throwing a cooked chicken wing right along the halfcourt court.

“Somebody’s thrown something on the floor … It’s a chicken wing! Why would someone throw something that good out on the floor? It’s crispy, it’s warm. … I’m so hungry.

“What’s that guy [doing]? I hope he eats it,” said Harlan, referring to the arena staff member who disposed of the wing.

Harlan is widely celebrated as one of the NBA’s premier announcers. He’s also beloved by a handful of fans for his zany calls of mundane or unusual occurrences on the court or playing field.

Harlan is adept at calling in-game altercations. The 63-year-old also has a strong resume at calling NFL streakers invading the gridiron.

But Harlan’s magic truly comes out when calling sports moments that truly matter.

The Pelicans held on for the 135-123 victory. There’s no word yet on whether or not Harlan received a tray of chicken wings after the contest.

