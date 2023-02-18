Report: 1 Eastern Conference team emerges as favorite to sign Kevin Love

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways, and the veteran forward appears to already have a preferred destination on the open market.

The Miami Heat are the favorites to sign Love after his buyout is completed, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Heat would be able to offer Love a defined role with solid reserve minutes, which works in their favor.

The Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign five-time All-Star Kevin Love after he completes buyout with Cleveland, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Interested teams believe Miami's ability to offer a defined role and playoff positioning are leading factors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2023

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that the Heat are viewed as frontrunners, but added that Love plans to speak with the Philadelphia 76ers before making any final decisions.

ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/9YKux1Svj2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2023

Love had also been linked to one Western Conference contender, but they do not appear to be one of the most likely destinations as Love moves into the process of making a decision.

The 34-year-old forward had fallen out of the Cavaliers’ rotation earlier this month, but that is not stopping a number of teams from having some interest in him as a reserve. He has appeared in 41 games this season, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over 20 minutes per game.