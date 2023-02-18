 Skip to main content
Report: 1 Eastern Conference team emerges as favorite to sign Kevin Love

February 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) warms up before the start of the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways, and the veteran forward appears to already have a preferred destination on the open market.

The Miami Heat are the favorites to sign Love after his buyout is completed, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Heat would be able to offer Love a defined role with solid reserve minutes, which works in their favor.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that the Heat are viewed as frontrunners, but added that Love plans to speak with the Philadelphia 76ers before making any final decisions.

Love had also been linked to one Western Conference contender, but they do not appear to be one of the most likely destinations as Love moves into the process of making a decision.

The 34-year-old forward had fallen out of the Cavaliers’ rotation earlier this month, but that is not stopping a number of teams from having some interest in him as a reserve. He has appeared in 41 games this season, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over 20 minutes per game.

