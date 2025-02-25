Anthony Edwards drops another F-bomb during postgame interview

Anthony Edwards just cannot seem to filter his comments whenever cameras are rolling.

The boisterous Minnesota Timberwolves star was fired up Monday after his team pulled off an upset victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Minnesota trailed by 22 points entering the fourth quarter but forced overtime and won 131-128, silencing a capacity crowd at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Edwards could not contain his excitement as he stood next to teammates Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels for a joint postgame interview.

“Way to f—ing hoop, y’all!” Edwards shouted, much to the bewilderment of the courtside reporter.

“Gentlemen, we’re on live, guys. We’re on air, Ant,” the reporter reminded the Timberwolves star.

Anthony Edwards: WAY TO F**KING HOOP YALL



Reporter: We’re on live guys.. we’re on air Ant



⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/B1qqmhh0n1 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 25, 2025

Edwards was evidently still riding high after blocking Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to preserve the Timberwolves’ lead in the dying seconds of OT.

BLOCKED BY ANTHONY EDWARDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mny4eUEksW — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 25, 2025

The Georgia alum returned to his celebratory mood shortly after the interview. He was seen yelling and dapping up arena staff members as he walked back to the Timberwolves’ locker room.

Anthony Edwards, celebrating that he got that block on Shai “with a bad calf.” pic.twitter.com/vn3JoxyA9H — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 25, 2025

Edwards largely struggled offensively for most of the contest, finishing with just 17 points on 5/15 shooting against a stingy Thunder defense. But he did have 13 rebounds, 8 assists, and the game-ending block to make up for it.

The Timberwolves guard has been fined multiple times for his use of profanity during interviews this season. He may be getting hit with another one very soon.