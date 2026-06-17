Kevin Love shares an incredible 2016 Cavaliers reunion photo

It has been almost 10 years since the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history, and LeBron James and some members of that squad have linked up across the pond for a reunion.

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories, former Cavs star forward Kevin Love showed several photos of him hanging out with Channing Frye, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson — and the man himself, LeBron James .

One of the photos showed all five of them lined up on the golf course.

The gang is back together for the 10-year anniversary of their 2016 NBA championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/3Y2ogniBlB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 16, 2026

To refresh, the Cavs stunned Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, coming back from a 3-1 series deficit to bring home Cleveland’s first (and still only) NBA championship.

It took a herculean effort from the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James to get the Cavaliers to overcome the seemingly insurmountable odds against Golden State, but they still wouldn’t have accomplished it without the contributions of his supporting cast.

Of the five in the photo, only James and Love are still active in the NBA, though both players are expected to hit free agency in the summer.

The Cavs’ Game 7 win over the Warriors during that 2016 title run will have its 10th anniversary on Friday.