Kevin Love has no interest in negotiating buyout with Cavaliers

Kevin Love’s camp strongly disputed rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers forward is working toward a contract buyout with the team.

Love’s agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday that there have been no discussions about a buyout with the Cavaliers, nor does Love want one.

“There have been no talks with Cleveland on a buyout, nor is there any interest from Kevin in doing a buyout,” Schwartz said.

This runs counter to a report that emerged Friday indicating that the two sides were making progress on a buyout. This would likely be preferable for Cleveland, as it would allow them to save a bit on the two years and $60 million remaining on Love’s contract. The upside for Love would be that he would be able to sign with a team of his choosing.

With the additions of Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, Love’s minutes may be reduced next season. The Cavaliers would love to trade him, and there has been some interest, but the contract will make that tough.