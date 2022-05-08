Kings make decision on new head coach

Mike Brown is getting another shot as a head coach.

The Sacramento Kings are hiring Brown to be their next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Sunday.

The Kings were also considering Mark Jackson and Steve Clifford for the job. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly favored Jackson too, but the front office apparently preferred Brown and got their way.

Sacramento chooses Mike Brown over Mark Jackson, longtime favorite of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, saving face for the front office after days of reports that Brown was management's preferred choice and that Ranadive wanted the ESPN analyst. More NBA: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif https://t.co/NhKTTKXi1I — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 8, 2022

This will be Brown’s fourth head coaching job. He coached the Cavaliers over two separate stints and the Lakers in between. The 52-year-old coached LeBron James during James’ first stint in Cleveland. The team enjoyed success and reached the NBA Finals in Brown’s second season. He was let go by Cleveland after James’ final season with the team in an effort to convince James to stay. James ended up leaving anyway.

Brown was fired in 2012 after five games into his second season with the Lakers. He was fired by the Cavs after just one season in his second stint with the team.

Brown has served as an assistant coach with the Warriors since 2016. He will look to bring some success to a Kings franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2006. No Kings head coach has lasted longer in the job than three seasons since Rick Adelman, who coached them from 1998-2006.