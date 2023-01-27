Kings guard Kevin Huerter has insane three-point workout video

Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter is putting his own absurd spin on the “around the world” drill.

The Kings posted a jaw-dropping video this week of Huerter doing a three-point workout in the gym. In the video, which the Kings used to lobby the NBA to give Huerter a spot in the Three Point Contest at All-Star Weekend, Huerter shot three-pointers from six different spots, gradually increasing in distance from the top of the arc all the way out to the opposing three-point line. Huerter coolly sank all six shots in a row, turned to the camera, and said, “light that beam” (in reference to the Kings’ rallying cry this season) before jogging off. Check it out.

Could Huerter have made that look any easier? He didn’t even stop at the halfcourt line as it apparently wasn’t a big enough challenge for him.

Huerter’s success this season has been one of the best-kept secrets in the NBA. He is quickly becoming an elite long-range sniper, averaging 15.7 points a game on 41.8 percent three-point shooting (both career-highs) to help lead the Kings to a surprise 27-20 record (third-best in the West). As for Huerter’s three-point workout video, that just might be the most impressive one we’ve seen since (dare we say it) Steph Curry’s.